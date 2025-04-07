Free Spring events in Antrim and Newtownabbey libraries

Libraries in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area are set to host a range of special events this April, offering something for everyone in the local community.

Highlights include:

Antrim Library

Making Room

Free Spring events in Antrim and Newtownabbey Libraries

Every Thursday from 17 April to 22 May - 10:30am - 12 noon

Looking to connect with others, learn more about your local area, and have some fun along the way? Making Room might be just what you’re looking for.

Running over six Thursdays, this free event series is delivered in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Seniors Forum and The Loneliness Network. Each week features a different guest speaker offering insights into the services, support and opportunities available in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.

Weekly Sessions:

Week 1: Wednesday 17 April

Services and Activities

Speaker: Robert McQuiston - Antrim & Newtownabbey Seniors Forum

Week 2: Wednesday 24 April

Connect North and Population Plus

Speaker: Melanie Maxwell-McIlroy –Connect North

Week 3: Wednesday 1 May

Council Services – including Home Accident Prevention and Loneliness support

Speaker: Tomfrom Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Week 4: Wednesday 8 May

Understanding Dementia

Speaker: Valerie Guthrie, Alzheimer’s UK

Week 5: Wednesday 15 May

Housing and Heating Support

Speaker: Poppy Douglas, Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE)

Week 6: Wednesday 22 May

Library Services and Library Card Registration

Speaker: Jacqueline Bingham, Libraries NI

Booking is not required but is encouraged by contacting Antrim Library.

Greystone Library

Greystone Library Welcomes Aisha Olabegi

Thursday 17 April 10.30am – 11:00am

Join us as local author Aisha Olabegi visits Greystone Library to talk about her novel Modern Motherhood: Nurturing Kings in the 21st Century. Aisha will also share insights into her academic work and reflect on her remarkable journey from Nigeria to Northern Ireland. A memorable and inspiring event not to be missed!

Exploring the Himalayas: A Talk by Dr Eileen Lisk

Monday 28 April from 10:30am - 11:30am

Join us for a fascinating morning with Dr Eileen Lisk as she shares stories and insights from her unforgettable travels through India and Nepal, including her trek to the iconic Everest Base Camp. With stunning landscapes, rich cultural encounters, and the physical and emotional challenges of high-altitude trekking, this talk promises to inspire adventurers and armchair travellers alike.

Booking is advisable. For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit librariesni.org.uk or contact your local library.

