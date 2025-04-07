Free Spring events in Antrim and Newtownabbey libraries
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Highlights include:
Antrim Library
Making Room
Every Thursday from 17 April to 22 May - 10:30am - 12 noon
Looking to connect with others, learn more about your local area, and have some fun along the way? Making Room might be just what you’re looking for.
Running over six Thursdays, this free event series is delivered in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Seniors Forum and The Loneliness Network. Each week features a different guest speaker offering insights into the services, support and opportunities available in the Antrim and Newtownabbey area.
Weekly Sessions:
Week 1: Wednesday 17 April
Services and Activities
Speaker: Robert McQuiston - Antrim & Newtownabbey Seniors Forum
Week 2: Wednesday 24 April
Connect North and Population Plus
Speaker: Melanie Maxwell-McIlroy –Connect North
Week 3: Wednesday 1 May
Council Services – including Home Accident Prevention and Loneliness support
Speaker: Tomfrom Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council
Week 4: Wednesday 8 May
Understanding Dementia
Speaker: Valerie Guthrie, Alzheimer’s UK
Week 5: Wednesday 15 May
Housing and Heating Support
Speaker: Poppy Douglas, Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE)
Week 6: Wednesday 22 May
Library Services and Library Card Registration
Speaker: Jacqueline Bingham, Libraries NI
Booking is not required but is encouraged by contacting Antrim Library.
Greystone Library
Greystone Library Welcomes Aisha Olabegi
Thursday 17 April 10.30am – 11:00am
Join us as local author Aisha Olabegi visits Greystone Library to talk about her novel Modern Motherhood: Nurturing Kings in the 21st Century. Aisha will also share insights into her academic work and reflect on her remarkable journey from Nigeria to Northern Ireland. A memorable and inspiring event not to be missed!
Exploring the Himalayas: A Talk by Dr Eileen Lisk
Monday 28 April from 10:30am - 11:30am
Join us for a fascinating morning with Dr Eileen Lisk as she shares stories and insights from her unforgettable travels through India and Nepal, including her trek to the iconic Everest Base Camp. With stunning landscapes, rich cultural encounters, and the physical and emotional challenges of high-altitude trekking, this talk promises to inspire adventurers and armchair travellers alike.
Booking is advisable. For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit librariesni.org.uk or contact your local library.