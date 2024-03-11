Free St Patrick’s Day fun across Antrim and Newtownabbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is hosting a charming programme of activity filled with music, crafts, dancing, and workshops for the whole family!

Join us at Antrim Castle Gardens from 12pm to 4pm for Children’s arts and craft activities while witnessing live traditional music from Glengormley School of Traditional Music at 12.10pm and 12.50pm followed by Traditional Irish Dancing performances at 2.10pm and 3pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free Bank Holiday celebration will be mirrored in Mossley Mill between 12pm and 4pm. You’ll find children’s arts and crafts running for the duration of the day, with Traditional Irish Dancing performances at 12.10pm and 12.50pm followed by Glengormley School of Traditional Music hosting sessions at 2.10pm and 3pm.

Get your green on!

In addition to the free fun, Bricks for Kids will be hosting Lego workshops in the Hospitality Suite at Theatre at The Mill from 1pm. Let your budding engineer loose at one of two one hour workshops at 1pm and 2.30pm. The cost is £7.50 per child, including a take-home Lego gift! Spaces are limited, so early booking is advisable.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented, ‘The events on across Antrim and Newtownabbey give a great opportunity to witness local talent and enjoy this Bank Holiday with the whole family.’

For more information or to book your Lego workshop spot, visit www.theatreatthemill.com or T: 0300 123 7788