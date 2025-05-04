Free Summer Tag Rugby returns at Ulster University Jordanstown with Ophir RFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ophir Rugby Club is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Summer Tag Rugby sessions – free of charge – kicking off on Wednesday 14th May, from 7pm to 8pm at Ulster University, Jordanstown.

These fun, non-contact rugby sessions are open to boys and girls from Primary 6 and up. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a returning player, everyone is welcome to come along, get active, and enjoy a relaxed and friendly introduction to rugby.

After a hugely successful programme last summer, Ophir RFC is inviting the community to come join the fun again this year – and bring a friend! No experience or equipment is needed, just enthusiasm and a willingness to give it a go.

“We’re excited to offer these sessions again at such a fantastic venue,” said Adam Smith from Ophir Rugby Club. “Tag rugby is a brilliant way for young people to get active, try something new, and be part of a positive team environment – and best of all, it’s completely free.”

Participants are asked to register online to stay up to date with any information:

https://forms.gle/w2njvHC34dqNFxNQ7