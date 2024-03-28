Free Support Service for NHS hearing aid users

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meetings are held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday of every other month, and the first drop-in session will be on April 9 from 10am-12pm.

At our session we can:

Retube mould style hearing aids.

Tell us your stories.

Clean Open-Fit style hearing aids.

Replace tubing and domes and wax filters (if service user has own supplies.)

Supply hearing aid batteries.

Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids.

Advise on equipment.

Signpost to other services.

Hearing checks are available (for non hearing aid users) by appointment only.