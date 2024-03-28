Free Support Service for NHS hearing aid users
RNID meetings will be held in a new venue at Hillsborough-Village Centre.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Meetings are held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday of every other month, and the first drop-in session will be on April 9 from 10am-12pm.
At our session we can:
Retube mould style hearing aids.
Clean Open-Fit style hearing aids.
Replace tubing and domes and wax filters (if service user has own supplies.)
Supply hearing aid batteries.
Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids.
Advise on equipment.
Signpost to other services.
Hearing checks are available (for non hearing aid users) by appointment only.
For more information please contact Louise Montgomery on 020 3227 6089 or [email protected]