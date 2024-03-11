Free support service for NHS hearing aid users in County Down
National hearing loss charity RNID is looking forward to being able to support local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries, changing tubing on hearing aid moulds and replacing tubing and domes on Openfits (if the user has their own supplies).
The venue is at the Hillsborough Village Centre, 7 Ballynahinch Road, and the service is scheduled to run from 10am-12pm on the second Tuesday of every other month, starting April 9.
Following dates are: 11th June, 13th August, 8th October and 10th December.
Hearing aids can be brought in for maintenance by family or friends.
Hearing checks are also available for non-hearing aid users (by appointment only).
For more information contact Louise Montgomery-020 3229 4468/[email protected]