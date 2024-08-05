Free support service for NHS hearing aid users in Hillsborough
RNID in Partnership with Department of Health are holding a free walk-in support service where we can re-tube mould style hearing aids; clean open-git style hearing aids, replace tubing and domes and wax filters (if service user has own supplies) and supply hearing aid batteries.
We can also advise on getting the best from your hearing aids, advise on equipment and signpost to other services.
Hearing checks are also available (for non hearing aid users) by appointment only.
The service is available on the second Tuesday in every other month from 10am-12pm at Hillsborough Village Centre, BT26 6AR.
The next session will be held on Tuesday, August 13.
For more information contact [email protected] or call 020 3227 6089
