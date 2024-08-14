Free support service for NHS hearing aid users in Lisburn
Our next session will take place on Wednesday 28th August from 11:30am-1:30pm at a new venue, Lisburn City Library.
For further information contact Louise Montgomery on 020 3227 6089 or email [email protected]
