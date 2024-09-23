Free support service for NHS hearing aid users in Lisburn
RNID in Partnership with Department of Health are holding a free walk in Support Service in Lisburn
4th Wednesday in every month 11:30am-1:30pm
Next session will take place on Wednesday 25th September
For further information contact Louise Montgomery (SE Trust Coordinator) on 020 3227 6089 or [email protected]
