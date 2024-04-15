Free walk-in support service for NHS hearing aid users

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal National Institute for Deaf people (RNID) in partnership with the Department of Health is scheduled to hold the service on Wednesday, April 24 from 11:30-1:30 in Trinity Methodist Church.

Staff will be able to:

Re-tube mould style hearing aids

Change tubing and domes on Open-Fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies

Change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies)

Supply hearing aid batteries

Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids

Advise on equipment

Provide information on deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus

In addition, hearing checks can be offered by appointment-for non hearing aid users.