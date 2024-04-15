Free walk-in support service for NHS hearing aid users
NHS hearing aid users in Northern Ireland are set to benefit from a free walk-in support service.
The Royal National Institute for Deaf people (RNID) in partnership with the Department of Health is scheduled to hold the service on Wednesday, April 24 from 11:30-1:30 in Trinity Methodist Church.
Staff will be able to:
- Re-tube mould style hearing aids
- Change tubing and domes on Open-Fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies
- Change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies)
- Supply hearing aid batteries
- Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids
- Advise on equipment
- Provide information on deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus
In addition, hearing checks can be offered by appointment-for non hearing aid users.
Further sessions will be on the fourth Wednesday of every month - May 22 and June 26.