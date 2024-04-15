Free walk-in support service for NHS hearing aid users

NHS hearing aid users in Northern Ireland are set to benefit from a free walk-in support service.
By Louise MontgomeryContributor
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST
The Royal National Institute for Deaf people (RNID) in partnership with the Department of Health is scheduled to hold the service on Wednesday, April 24 from 11:30-1:30 in Trinity Methodist Church.

Staff will be able to:

  • Re-tube mould style hearing aids
  • Change tubing and domes on Open-Fit style hearing aids (if service user has own supplies
  • Change RIC wax filters and domes (if service user has own supplies)
  • Supply hearing aid batteries
  • Advise on getting the best from your hearing aids
  • Advise on equipment
  • Provide information on deafness, hearing loss and tinnitus

In addition, hearing checks can be offered by appointment-for non hearing aid users.

Further sessions will be on the fourth Wednesday of every month - May 22 and June 26.

