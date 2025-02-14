Free wellbeing and employability support event at The Junction

Don’t miss the Wellbeing and Employability Support Event taking place at The Junction Leisure and Retail Park in Antrim on Saturday February 22.

This free event will run from 12pm–3pm, with lots of free help and support available.

Local support organisations such Action Mental Health, the Ladies Shed and the Council’s leisure team, will be on hand to provide advice on health and wellbeing matters, including free health checks and financial guidance. There will also be a number of organisations attending to provide employability advice and information about job opportunities in the local area such as Kingspan Century, McDonalds and Staffline Recruitment.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “This event provides an excellent opportunity to engage with local wellbeing and support organisations. It’s a one-stop-shop for people of all ages to access free, expert services”.

L-R: Vicki Malone, Local Provisions Manager at the Department for Communities, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Neil Kelly, and Chris Flynn, Centre Director at The Junction.

Chris Flynn, The Junction Centre Director, commented: “The Junction Leisure and Retail Park is delighted to host this fantastic event and we hope no one misses out on the opportunity to access essential support, guidance and employment opportunities in this current economic climate”.

The pop-up Wellbeing and Employability Support Event is supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Labour Market Partnership and the Department for Communities.

A BSL interpreter will be available throughout the event. Attendees requesting an ISL interpreter should contact Antrim and Newtownabbey Council in advance.

For more information, visit www.thejunctionshopping.com or email [email protected]