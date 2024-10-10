Friendship and fun reign supreme at NI’s newest and fastest growing dance school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reign Academy of Dance has made a dynamic entrance into the local dance scene, with students already tapping, spinning, and pirouetting their way to success. Since opening its doors just six months ago, the academy has rapidly grown, attracting talented young dancers who are not only thriving in competitions having already won a combined total of 31 awards at three competitions since opening but also and most importantly they are embracing the joy of dance in every class.

With a state-of-the-art dance studio, a vibrant atmosphere and a passion for excellence, Reign Academy of Dance is quickly becoming a hub for aspiring dancers aged three up to adults, offering an exciting and supportive environment for each of them to learn, grow, and achieve their dreams.

Founder and self-confessed ‘Dance-Mom’, Jodie Thorman explains that her reasons behind launching Reign were deeply personal;

"Reign Academy was born out of my daughter's love for dance and the incredible impact it had on her, during a challenging time in her life. Faye was diagnosed with Type1 diabetes at just nine years old, and dance became her sanctuary—a place where she could express herself and thrive. Watching her passion for dance and competition inspired me to create a studio that feels like a true family for young dancers.

Head of Dance Rachel Harris with some of the talented dancers from Reign Academy of Dance

“At Reign, friendship, fun, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do. Every dancer is accepted and supported equally, no matter their background or circumstances. I’m also lucky to have my older daughter, Erin, by my side in running the academy. It truly is a family affair, I couldn’t do it without her, and together we’re building something truly special for our community."

Jodie goes on: “I believe that dance is becoming increasingly recognised as a vital outlet for young people, not just for fitness, but for emotional well-being and self-expression. There has definitely been a significant rise in interest, with more children wanting to participate in performances and competitions, but also just for fun. At Reign Academy, we’re proud to offer a space where young dancers can be themselves while receiving the best teaching available, build confidence, and develop skills that go beyond the dance floor. It’s exciting to be part of this growing movement and to watch our students flourish."

Faye Thorman, aged 12, who was the inspiration for Reign Academy of dance loves her new extended dance family: "I absolutely love to dance—it's something I do every single day because it makes me feel incredible. When I was diagnosed with diabetes, I felt sad and different from everyone else, but dancing helps me forget about all of that. Since Reign opened, I’ve made so many new dance friends and my life has completely changed.

“I spend a lot of time at the studio, and I love it! We even have a cosy coffee shop with big comfy sofas where I can catch up on my schoolwork before my next class. I also really enjoy helping with the younger dancers and supporting the teachers. Reign Academy is such a special place, and I’m so thankful that, as a family, we decided to make this dream a reality.”

Reign Academy of Dance, located in the heart of Royal Hillsborough, is already home to over 150 aspiring dancers, offering a diverse range of styles including Ballet, Lyrical, Tap, Jazz, Acro, and Hip Hop. Despite being newly established, its dancers have quickly made a name for themselves, performing in high-profile productions such as Footloose in London’s West End. The academy also boasts the support of prominent figures in the dance industry, including Aaron Dwyer and the school will soon host an exclusive West End Hamilton dance workshop on the 3rd October, providing students with an incredible opportunity to learn from the best.

While dance remains at the heart of Reign Academy, the school also offers a range of additional classes to further foster creativity and confidence in young people. These include Musical theatre, Speech and drama classes, vocal training for children aged 7 years up, as well as Mummy and Me introduction to dance sessions for toddlers as young as 12 months. Jodie elaborates:

“Whether our students want to compete or not is not what matters most. What’s important to us is that they’re here, having fun, staying active, making new friends, and building confidence that will benefit them in all areas of life. But for those with a competitive spirit, we have an incredibly strong competition team already achieving impressive awards.

“I’m also proud to have a collection of amazing teachers, who also hold an massive collection of awards and accolades, such as dancing with celebrities like Rita Ora, working on huge shows such as Netflix’s the Watchers, the Disney Disenchanted movies and even a past team captain for the Northern Ireland team at the Dance World Cup – each one of them are here to guide and support our students, whether they aspire to perform on the world stage or simply enjoy the beauty and escapism of dance.”

To find out more about Reign Academy of dance please find us on socials.