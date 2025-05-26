From Trauma to Empowered

Anastasia will be traveling to Fermanagh this July to cofacilitate a deeply healing and transformational weekend with two grounded and heart centred men, Ryan Doherty and Aidan Ring. "Beyond Light & Dark" is a profound portal that has been formulated through the cocreation of the three facilitators. Anastasia states that it was divine intervention that led her to meeting both men and being guided by her intuition to ask them to work with her earlier this year. At the time they didn't know exactly what it was they would create together but it ended up being a highly potent 2 day transformational event in West Cork, Ireland. When they had their follow up meeting for reflection and processing there was an agreement that they must hold "Beyond Light & Dark" again and all three felt that Northern Ireland was the next point of call. Ryan himself being from Newcastle, Co. Down.

So what takes place at "Beyond Light & Dark"? The intention of the 3 days is to support folk to come into alignment, or connection with their authentic and true selves. This can often be difficult for those who find themselves in judgement of their truth, believing that they have to be someone that meets the expectations of others. These judgements develop over time from beliefs passed down through generations or traumas that affect the way we see the world. With this in mind the trio bring great attention to the importance of respect and reverence for each individual present. The participants know that all of what they bring to the weekend, be it expression, movement, words, emotion is honored as sacred. An important part of mental health is our relationship with spirit, or trust in there being a higher force, that we do not need to know all the answers and that the weight of our challenges can be supported by those around us. This creates an environment that allows one to feel safer in being who they are.

This time round, the process will run over three days rather than two. Reason being that there is a wish to give more time for sharing and conversation amongst participants. On the friday afternoon facilitators and particpants will gather and after the two hour opening ceremony, food will be shared amongst each other as a communal feast. This will be followed by dancing into the night. The dancing allows for somatic release of any emotions that are ready to move and build connection between participants.

The next two days will see a deep dive into deep healing practices that are held with true compassion and love. Participants will also be treated to a spectacular fire performance and story telling of ancient myths by Aidan Ring. These stories can evoke wonder as well as cellular memory of our ancestors.

"The Beyond Light & Dark" weekends are held with great respect for land, ancestors, spirit and humanity.

Anastasia also holds the group 7 days prior and after for any processing or after care that is needed. The participants are also welcome to contact Anastasia or Ryan for one to one work if needs be.

Included in the 3 day deep healing residential retreat is; accomodation, all meals, all workshops and ceremonies. Teas and all other materials needed throughout the 3 days.

Beyond Light & Dark, Fermanagh, willl be taking place between the 25th- 27th July. 3pm-6pm

For more information checkout https://www.tickettailor.com/events/openingalignment/1698896

or instagram anastasia.alignment

1 . Contributed Anastasia in the Ring Fort with the Guardian. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Movement of Life Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Beyond Light & Dark Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Aodhán (Aidan), Anastasia, Ryan Doherty Photo: Submitted