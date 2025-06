Launching the new summer partnership are Nicole Kane, General Manager of The Foundry, with Ciaran Meyler (left), Wine Manager, and David Greenlees, Brand Manager with Craigavon-based United Wines which distributes Freixenet in Northern Ireland.

Freixenet, the international leader in sparkling wines, is adding some sparkle at The Foundry in Belfast this summer, with a two-month ‘takeover’ of the bar’s beer garden in June and July.

As well as receiving a colourful Freixenet makeover, the popular Hill Street bar will be offering customers a choice of five exclusive Freixenet-based cocktails, expertly created by Foundry staff.