Galgorm charity golf prize is one to watch

By Vicki Caddy
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2024, 16:38 BST

One talented golfer could take home a prestigious Rolex watch valued at over £20,000 at a charity golf day in support of mental health charity, Inspire.

The highly desirable Rolex watch is the prize in the Hole in One competition to be held as part of a fundraising golf day at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on 4 October. It has been generously offered by specialist premium watch retailer, Pride and Pinnion.

The money raised from the event will be used for the re-development of Inspire’s Woodvale Community Wellbeing Service in Ballymena.

To register to take part in the charity golf event and a chance to win the Rolex, email [email protected].

Luxury Rolex watch is Hole-in-One prize at Galgorm golf day in aid of Inspire mental health charity

Pictured are Lisa McElherron, Group Director of Insight, Engagement and Innovation, Inspire, Nico Leonard, Pride and Pinnion Premium watch retailer and Ross Oliver, Director of Golf at Galgorm Castle.

