Galgorm charity golf prize is one to watch

One talented golfer could take home a prestigious Rolex watch valued at over £20,000 at a charity golf day in support of mental health charity, Inspire.

The highly desirable Rolex watch is the prize in the Hole in One competition to be held as part of a fundraising golf day at Galgorm Castle Golf Club on 4 October. It has been generously offered by specialist premium watch retailer, Pride and Pinnion.

The money raised from the event will be used for the re-development of Inspire’s Woodvale Community Wellbeing Service in Ballymena.

To register to take part in the charity golf event and a chance to win the Rolex, email [email protected].

Pictured are Lisa McElherron, Group Director of Insight, Engagement and Innovation, Inspire, Nico Leonard, Pride and Pinnion Premium watch retailer and Ross Oliver, Director of Golf at Galgorm Castle.