Get a seat for the screening of Unearthing the Heat Beneath Our Feet

Unearthing the Heat Beneath Our Feet is a short film showcasing the GeoEnergy NI project, delivered by the Department for the Economy (DfE), which is exploring Northern Ireland’s geothermal potential.

Where: Thursday 20th February 2025, 7pm – 8.30pm, Ulster Museum, Belfast.

What: ‘Rock up’ to a very special night at the museum for the premiere of a short film examining the power and potential of geothermal energy in Northern Ireland!

The documentary, hosted by broadcaster Paulo Ross, showcases the GeoEnergy NI project being delivered by the Department for the Economy, with scientific support from the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland (GSNI).

The project is examining shallow and deep geothermal potential at the Stormont Estate, Belfast and College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise, Greenmount Campus.

The short film ‘digs deeper’ into Northern Ireland’s untapped potential for geothermal energy right beneath our feet, engaging with businesses, academics, homeowners and students along the way!

As well as a premiere showing of the GeoEnergy NI documentary, guests can enjoy a panel discussion with some of the ‘rock stars’ from the film to discover more about Northern Ireland’s geothermal potential.

Cost: The screening is part of the Northern Ireland Science Festival and free to attend, booking is essential.

Booking: To secure your seat, visit: nisciencefestival.com/events/unearthing-the-heat-beneath-our-feet