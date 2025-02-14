‘Get Connected’ with public transport this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day reminds us of the importance of human connections, Translink is celebrating the occasion with its ‘Get Connected’ campaign, highlighting how public transport brings people and communities together every day. Whether it’s reuniting friends, supporting daily commutes, or simply creating memorable moments on board, Translink plays a key role in keeping Northern Ireland moving.

To help passengers embrace the connectivity of public transport this Valentine’s Day, Translink teamed up with local personality Gerry Lavz to spread some love around Belfast Grand Central Station. Commuters enjoyed fun Valentine’s-themed games, light-hearted interactions, and a lively atmosphere throughout the station.

With passenger numbers on the rise, more people are choosing the convenience and sustainability of public transport.

Louise Doyle, Station Manager, Belfast Grand Central Station: “Public transport is all about connections – not just getting from A to B, but bringing people together, building stronger communities, and supporting social wellbeing. This Valentine’s Day, we’re encouraging passengers to celebrate the journeys that matter most to them – the shared moments, reunions, or even the daily commutes. We remain committed to investing in sustainable transport, creating a cleaner, greener region, and ensuring people can stay connected, both now and for generations to come.”

Passengers in Belfast Grand Central Station.

Since opening in late 2024, Belfast Grand Central Station has become a vital transport hub, welcoming thousands of passengers daily and strengthening connections across Northern Ireland. With improved links to local, cross-border, and international travel, it plays a key role in Translink’s commitment to convenient and eco-friendly transport.

To further enhance connectivity and sustainability, Translink continues to invest in modern transport infrastructure. Initiatives such as local service improvements, the expansion of the zero-emission fleet, and the development of Belfast Grand Central Station are helping to create a cleaner, healthier, and more accessible network that supports the region’s social, economic, and environmental wellbeing.