Get the Best Blooms in the Borough at the Spring Plant Fair

The Spring Plant Fair will feature a wide selection of plants for sale, including:• Ornamental annuals• Perennials• Bedding plants• Pollinators• Wildflowers• Indoor plants• Shrubs• TreesIn addition to the wide variety of plants for sale, there will also be experts on hand to provide gardening advice. These experts will be happy to answer your questions and help you choose the right plants for your needs.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented, ‘I’m looking forward to The Spring Plant Fair following last year’s success. I would encourage anyone to come along to this free event and pick up some great gardening tips while embracing the refreshing scent and beauty of fresh flowers and horticulture.”

