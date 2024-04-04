Get the Best Blooms in the Borough at the Spring Plant Fair
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spring Plant Fair will feature a wide selection of plants for sale, including:• Ornamental annuals• Perennials• Bedding plants• Pollinators• Wildflowers• Indoor plants• Shrubs• TreesIn addition to the wide variety of plants for sale, there will also be experts on hand to provide gardening advice. These experts will be happy to answer your questions and help you choose the right plants for your needs.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper commented, ‘I’m looking forward to The Spring Plant Fair following last year’s success. I would encourage anyone to come along to this free event and pick up some great gardening tips while embracing the refreshing scent and beauty of fresh flowers and horticulture.”
This event comes ahead of the Council’s flagship event, Garden Show Ireland, the biggest and best gardening event of the year with inviting activities for the whole family. From Friday 14 June to Sunday 16 June, Garden Show Ireland welcomes visitors from far and wide to enjoy special guests offering talks, workshops and advice, brands big and small to browse through as well as food and craft markets, and not forgetting plenty of activities for the kids. For more information on the Spring Plant Fair or Garden Show Ireland, and to purchase tickets, visit www.gardenshowireland.com or T: 03001237788