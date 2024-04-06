Glenarm community market takes up new home in heart of the village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saturday 6th April is a big day in the village of Glenarm. The newly refurbished Eglinton Yard and Barn finally reopens its doors as the new home of the Glenarm Community Market.

Anyone visiting on the day will find it a hive of activity, as 28 local makers and traders set up their stalls and welcome the community in.

“It’s a new chapter for the market,” says resident, market organiser and bagmaker Deb Biddleston – AKA Mrs B Designs. “It’s so exciting to have a new permanent home in the centre of the village, where both locals and anyone visiting our beautiful coastal location, can drop in and discover just what a creative community we really are.”

Deb Biddleston, Joann Clarke of Jo Jo’s Melts and Norma Beggs in the newly refurbished yard

“There will be traders from beyond Glenarm joining us each month, but you’ll also find prints, bags, pottery, woodcrafts, willowware, and much more produced by the residents of the village itself and from the neighbouring countryside. I think it makes our market unique – and really stamps Glenarm as a place for creatives to visit.”

Local artist Norma Beggs, known for her Art with Norma workshops, agrees. “This market in Glenarm is a great melting pot for the wide range of artistic, craft and creative makers - and helps connect makers who traditionally work in isolation. It is great to see the support and new collaborations forged that go beyond market day.”

Once derelict and considered for demolition, the beautiful stone building has been restored to its former glory by Mid & East Antrim Council with input from the village. The refurbishment has transformed the barn into a great community venue - perfect for a day trip - with lots of quality unique creations to choose from, tea, coffee and an enticing range of sweet and savoury bakes to enjoy.