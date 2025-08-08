Glenarm Festival of Voice brings opera, song and creativity to the coast

Enjoy a weekend of music and creativity in the coastal village of Glenarm from 22–24 August, with performances, workshops and nationally broadcast BBC Radio 3 recitals as part of Northern Ireland Opera’s 15th Glenarm Festival of Voice.

The historic coastal village of Glenarm will be alive with music and creativity later this month as Northern Ireland Opera’s 15th Glenarm Festival of Voice runs from 22 to 24 August, offering a mix of world-class performances, local talent and hands-on activities.

On Saturday 23 August, Northern Irish mezzo-soprano Carolyn Dobbin will give an afternoon recital: From Old to New: Ulster Scots Songs in the Coach House at Glenarm Castle (3pm–4pm) with pianist Tristan Russcher. The programme will feature works by composers including Dorothy Parke, Havelock Nelson, Charles Wood and Hamilton Harty. Tickets are £10 and available via the NI Opera website: early booking is advised as places are limited.

Earlier the same day, from 10am to midday, the Coach House will host free children’s craft and drama activities, suitable for ages 7–11. Young participants can create colourful paper birds and take part in lively drama games designed to spark imagination and play. While free to attend, places can be booked in advance via the NI Opera website to be sure of a place.

Carolyn Dobbin appears at the Glenarm Festival of Voice with pianist Tristan Russcher, exploring songs from the Ulster Scots tradition.

Throughout the weekend, NI Opera’s festival partners BBC Radio 3 will record three recitals in St Patrick’s Church, Glenarm, for broadcast nationally in early autumn bringing performances from the village to listeners across the UK.

The weekend culminates on Sunday 24 August with the Competition Finale at 6.30pm in the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Hosted by NI Opera Patron and broadcaster Sean Rafferty, the event will see four young opera singers from across the island of Ireland perform arias, Irish art songs and ensemble pieces as they compete for the Deborah Voigt Opera Prize and the Song Prize, with the audience voting for the Kathryn Harries Audience Prize.

Full details of the Glenarm Festival of Voice programme and booking links can be found at www.niopera.com.