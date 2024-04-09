Glenarm Walkers
Next walk Sunday 21st April. Daffodil Lane/Ballygally/Carnfunnock
Our route will allow us to visit the Old Ballygally Grain Mill, skirting around the back of Carnfunnock County Park before returning to Ballygally.
Register for 2.30pm at Carpark beside Ballygally Spar BT40 2QX
Cost £5per person, this includes light refreshments.
Walk duration approx 2.5 -3hrs
For more information contact
Seamus 07900621943
Or
Bridie 07901942784