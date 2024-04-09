Glenarm Walkers

Next walk Sunday 21st April. Daffodil Lane/Ballygally/Carnfunnock
By Bridget MillikenContributor
Published 9th Apr 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Our route will allow us to visit the Old Ballygally Grain Mill, skirting around the back of Carnfunnock County Park before returning to Ballygally.

Register for 2.30pm at Carpark beside Ballygally Spar BT40 2QX

Cost £5per person, this includes light refreshments.

Walk duration approx 2.5 -3hrs

For more information contact

Seamus 07900621943

Or

Bridie 07901942784