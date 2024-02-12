Register
Glenarm Walkers set for spectacular walk

The Glenarm Walkers will be tackling the Black Mountain Circular Walk on Sunday (February 18) at 2.30pm.
By Bridget MillikenContributor
Published 12th Feb 2024, 13:36 GMT
This is a spectacular walk with stunning views. Register for 2.30pm at Lower Car Park, 12 Divis Road, Hannahstown, Belfast BT17 0NG.

Walk duration is approximately 2.5 to 3 hours

For more information contact Robert on 07773731001 or Bridie on 07901942784.