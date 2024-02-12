Glenarm Walkers set for spectacular walk
The Glenarm Walkers will be tackling the Black Mountain Circular Walk on Sunday (February 18) at 2.30pm.
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is a spectacular walk with stunning views. Register for 2.30pm at Lower Car Park, 12 Divis Road, Hannahstown, Belfast BT17 0NG.
Walk duration is approximately 2.5 to 3 hours
For more information contact Robert on 07773731001 or Bridie on 07901942784.