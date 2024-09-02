Glens of Antrim artist joins finalists of the 11th Annual Art Gemini Prize, London
The 11th annual Art Gemini Prize award has this year attracted more than 600 entries from all over the world. The 36 finalists' works will be shown at The London Lighthouse Gallery, which is located in the English National Ballet building on London's City Island, 5-15 September, with the winner announced at a private view event on Thursday, 5 September, and a 'meet the artists' event from 2-4 pm, Saturday, 7 September.
Yvonne Magee-Scott said, "I'm thrilled to join the other finalists for this important prize. My abstract paintings are expressions of hte force and energy I encounter 'beyond the appearance' of the natural world, but deeply inspired by the actual land and sea I live amongst in the beautiful Glens of Antrim. I'm greatly looking forward to meeting my fellow finalists from around the world and the expert panel of judges, as well as the art lovers who will be enjoying the exhibition.
Details and tickets to the free private view are available at www.artgeminiprize.com
