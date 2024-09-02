Glens of Antrim artist joins finalists of the 11th Annual Art Gemini Prize, London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A painting by the Glens of Antrim Artist, Yvonne Magee-Scott, has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious annual international Art Gemini Prize, to be held in London in early September.

The 11th annual Art Gemini Prize award has this year attracted more than 600 entries from all over the world. The 36 finalists' works will be shown at The London Lighthouse Gallery, which is located in the English National Ballet building on London's City Island, 5-15 September, with the winner announced at a private view event on Thursday, 5 September, and a 'meet the artists' event from 2-4 pm, Saturday, 7 September.

Yvonne Magee-Scott said, "I'm thrilled to join the other finalists for this important prize. My abstract paintings are expressions of hte force and energy I encounter 'beyond the appearance' of the natural world, but deeply inspired by the actual land and sea I live amongst in the beautiful Glens of Antrim. I'm greatly looking forward to meeting my fellow finalists from around the world and the expert panel of judges, as well as the art lovers who will be enjoying the exhibition.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Details and tickets to the free private view are available at www.artgeminiprize.com