The acclaimed stage play ‘One Saturday Before the War’ will return to Belfast this October, bringing to life the extraordinary story of Glentoran’s 1914 Vienna Cup triumph.

Back by popular demand, Bright Umbrella Theatre Company will stage the production at The Sanctuary Theatre on Castlereagh Street from Tuesday, October 7 until Saturday, October 18.

The play tells the remarkable tale of a Glentoran team made up of shipyard and factory workers from east Belfast who, just two months before the outbreak of the Great War, received an invitation to play in Vienna, Prague, Berlin, Bratislava and Budapest.

What followed became one of the defining moments in the club’s history, as the team captured the Vienna Cup, a trophy that still holds pride of place in the BetMclean Oval boardroom today.

Cast members of One Saturday Before the War in character and costume ahead of the acclaimed play’s return to The Sanctuary Theatre, Belfast, from 7–18 October 2025. The production tells the extraordinary story of Glentoran’s 1914 Vienna Cup triumph.

Written by Sam Robinson and Trevor Gill, 'One Saturday Before the War' stars Kealan McAllister, Anina Watton, Glenn McGivern and Darren Franklin, with a special guest appearance from lifelong Glentoran supporter Stephen Beattie.

This run of performances will mark the final opportunity to see the play in Belfast before the venue closes next spring for a £1 million redevelopment.

Sam Robinson, co-writer of 'One Saturday Before the War', lifelong Glentoran supporter and club historian, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the response to One Saturday Before the War. Since the curtain first came down, we’ve had constant requests to bring it back, and it’s clear how much this story is loved by people connected with Glentoran and east Belfast, as well as audiences from much further afield.

“For me, it’s something incredibly close to my heart, and I’ve loved bringing it to life alongside a superb cast who capture the spirit and character of those young men so well. The tale of Glentoran’s players travelling from the shipyards of east Belfast to the grand stadiums of Europe in 1914 is both inspiring and deeply moving, especially when set against the backdrop of a world on the brink of war.

“I want to thank The Sanctuary Theatre for giving us the opportunity to stage it here again for this extended run. Whether you’ve seen it before or are discovering it for the first time, I’d encourage everyone to come along and enjoy an unforgettable evening of theatre and nostalgia. It’s a massive piece of Glentoran history and one I am immensely proud to share.”