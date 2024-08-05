Go behind the scenes at iconic Belfast music venue this European Heritage Open Day

This year’s European Heritage Open Day programme has just been announced and it includes an exclusive opportunity to go behind the scenes at Belfast’s iconic venue, the Ulster Hall.

On Saturday, September 14, ticket-holders for three limited release guided tours will get a unique opportunity to see and hear some of the Ulster Hall’s best kept secrets, including its role in landmark moments in Belfast’s culture, politics and history.

Designed by the same architect as Belfast’s famous Albert Clock, for more than 160 years, the Ulster Hall has played host to famous figures such as Charles Dickens and the Dalai Lama and legends of music including the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, who debuted their classic Stairway to Heaven at the venue in 1971; visitors will also learn why Winston Churchill was once barred from a political event there.

The Annual European Heritage Open Days celebrate local architecture, history and culture and in Northern Ireland are organised by the Department for Communities with the support of the Council of Europe and the European Commission. The once-a-year event allows visitors to look behind the scenes at familiar landmarks and learn more about their heritage and architecture.

Charlie McCloskey, Director of Events and Customer Experience, ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall & Ulster Hall said: “We pride ourselves on having a diverse programme of events all year round that provides our patrons with unforgettable experiences from music to comedy to drama to sports.

"As a much-loved venue, the Ulster Hall welcomes over 150,000 patrons each year, and plays a key role in our city’s vibrant night time economy and cultural programme.

“The Ulster Hall is not only a beautiful and iconic Belfast landmark, it is imbued with memories and moments in the life of the city. As a nation of story-tellers, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of the Ulster Hall’s fascinating secrets and historical tales this European Heritage Open Day. It’s a fantastic opportunity to look beyond the famous façade.”

EHOD Coordinator, Amanda Milligan said: “European Heritage Days are celebrated all over the Continent to share stories of common values and to ensure that the past isn’t forgotten. In Northern Ireland our aim is to help communities understand and realise the value of our historic environment and through European Heritage Open Days people can experience heritage, understand the past and through that build the future.”

Ulster Hall tours on Saturday, September 14 will be limited to just 20 places, at 10am, 11am and 12noon. To secure your place book via https://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/european-heritage-open-day/