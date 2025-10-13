Good Relations Week 2025 in Antrim and Newtownabbey celebrates connection, creativity and community

This year’s theme, “Connecting Communities through Creativity,” was brought to life through an afternoon of inspiring performances, art, and storytelling.

Guests were welcomed with lively Ulster-Scots music, a moving performance from Glengormley Integrated College student Chloe, the South Asian Dance Academy, and Irish dancers, alongside a powerful address from Simran, an unaccompanied minor from Somalia, who shared her journey of resilience and hope.

The launch also marked the opening of the Oliver Jeffers: Seen Exhibition, supported by Oliver Jeffers Studio, which explores themes of empathy, belonging, and the experiences of children seeking safety.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour, said: “Good Relations Week is about celebrating the things that bring us together — creativity, compassion, and community. I am delighted to officially open this year’s programme and welcome everyone to take part in events that inspire connection and understanding.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, added: “We commend the dedication of local groups and organisations across Antrim and Newtownabbey for their continued involvement in Good Relations Week.

"Their commitment helps create spaces where voices are heard and valued. Good Relations Week is a unique opportunity for everyone to come together, connect with one another and take steps towards building a better and more inclusive society for all. When we connect, we can overcome division, heal past wounds and build a shared future where peace is not just an aspiration, but a reality.”

Dr Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, said: “This year’s theme, ‘Connect,’ is about more than sharing a room -it’s about genuinely building relationships. By connecting with one another it allows us to share experiences, break down barriers, embrace diversity and address the societal challenges we face as a region.

“I encourage everyone to browse this year’s events listing and take part. By participating, we can make meaningful connections and drive positive change towards a stronger, more cohesive society.”

A series of free public events will continue throughout the week, offering residents the chance to get involved and experience how creativity connects communities:

Oliver Jeffers: Seen Exhibition

Thursday 9 – Thursday 16 October | Museum at The Mill, Mossley Mill

Explore this moving exhibition by internationally acclaimed artist Oliver Jeffers, highlighting the stories of children seeking asylum. Free admission.

United Through Sport

Wednesday 15 October, 7pm – 9pm | Courtyard Theatre

Join an inspiring panel discussion exploring how sport can break down barriers, promote shared spaces and bring communities together. Free admission.

Good Relations Week Music Workshop

Saturday 18 October, 2pm – 3pm | Glengormley Library

A family-friendly drumming and dance workshop led by Thomas Annang Drumming and Dance — open to all ages and abilities. Free admission.

Other events taking place as part of Good Relations Week include Primary School Digital Art Workshops and the Let’s Connect Championship, held in partnership with the Irish Football Association (IFA). While these are not open to the public, they provide local schools and young people with opportunities to build skills, teamwork, and connections across communities.

For full details of the Good Relations Week 2025 programme and booking information, visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/good-relations-week

1 . Good Relations Week 2025 From left: Tulika (South Asia Dance Academy), Cacper, Elsie and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Julie Gilmour Photo: Submitted

2 . Good Relations Week 2025 Deputy Mayor from Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour is joined by Tulika from South Asia Dance Academy and pupils from St. James’ Primary School, Whiteabbey and pupils from Glengormley Integrated PS Photo: Submitted

3 . Good Relations Week 2025 The Deputy Mayor is joined by Chloe and Simran (musicians representing Beyond Skin) Photo: Submitted