The audition deadline is fast approaching, and all budding 16-21-year-old performers interested in the experience of a lifetime are urged to register for open auditions by Monday February 19.

Sunset Boulevard marksthe twelfth season of the Grand Opera House’s hugely popular Summer Youth Production.

Over 70 talented young performers will spend two weeks in intensive rehearsals before taking to the iconic Grand Opera House stage for four performances only, supported by a professional theatre director, choreographer, technical team, musical director and 17-piece orchestra.

Registration for open auditions will close on Monday February 19 with first stage auditions taking place on Sunday February 25 and call back auditions on Sunday March 3. The full Summer Youth Production project will run from Saturday July 6 to Saturday July 20.

Register for open auditions or find out more about the Grand Opera House’s Summer Youth Production Sunset Boulevard at www.goh.co.uk/creativelearning/summer-youth-production/

Based on the Billy Wilder film of the same title and famously rated as one of the greatest films ever made, the musical version, with its heart-stopping music and dance, will give the Summer Youth Production’s young stars the perfect platform to shine and captivate audiences with their talent.

Grand Opera House Chief Executive Ian Wilson said: “This is one of the most ambitious titles undertaken as a Summer Youth Production providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for young performers to appear on the famous Grand Opera House stage in an unforgettable experience this summer.

“The Summer Youth Production has established itself as one of the biggest, best and most enjoyable of its kind anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

"Credited with helping produce top notch acting and production talent over many years, it is also an important platform to enhance young people’s confidence and communication skills, as well as their mental wellbeing.”