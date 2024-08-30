Grow Gardening for Beginners course launches at Duneane Community Garden
The Grow Course consists of 16 comprehensive modules, covering topics such as identifying plant types, understanding soil, planting techniques, mulching, plant growth, composting basics, garden maintenance, using polytunnels and greenhouses, growing fruits and vegetables, raised bed gardening, and preparing for winter. The course provides a holistic introduction to gardening, making it accessible for those with no prior experience.
The course will commence on 4 September 2024, with flexible attendance options on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10am-12 pm or 2-4 pm, allowing participants to choose sessions that best suit their schedules. Although the course is designed to be completed within 8 weeks, participants are encouraged to learn at their own pace. Upon completion of the course, participants will be awarded a certificate recognising their achievement.
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly expressed enthusiasm about the course’s potential saying: “It’s fantastic to see initiatives like this that bring people together and promote sustainable living. The Grow course is a brilliant opportunity for our residents to learn new skills, connect with others, and contribute to a greener, healthier community.”
Those interested in joining the Grow Gardening for Beginners Course can register by contacting E. [email protected] or T. 07857 935000. Visitors are also welcome to stop by the garden, located at 69 Main Street, Toomebridge, for more information. The course is open to anyone over the age of 18.
