Halloween events across Antrim and Newtownabbey

By Ashleigh Erwin
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 12:41 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 18:12 BST
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is set to deliver a frightfully fun programme of events this Halloween, with something for all ages to enjoy.

Residents and visitors are invited to join in a spook-tacular line-up of activities across the Borough.

Kicking off on Thursday, October 24 and running until Saturday, November 15, the celebrations will include family favourites, spectacular fireworks, live theatre shows and more.

Event Highlights:

Have a Boo-Tastic Halloween in Antrim and Newtownabbey
Have a Boo-Tastic Halloween in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Screams and Tricks Fun-Fair at V36, The Valley (Attraction charges may apply)

Thursday, October 24 – Sunday, November 2

Thrilling rides and fairground fun for all the family.

Spooked Out at V36, The Valley (£2.50 booking fee, 50p of which is donated to the Mayor’s Charities)

Dress up and prepare for a hauntingly good time at Spooked Out at V36
Dress up and prepare for a hauntingly good time at Spooked Out at V36

Saturday, October 25

A dazzling firework display, a best-dressed competition and more.

Indoor Pumpkin Patch at Mossley Mill (£8 per ticket)

Saturday, October 25 – Friday, October 31

A magical indoor pumpkin-picking experience where little ones can choose and carve their own pumpkin.

Halloween Roller Disco at The Courtyard Theatre in Ballyearl (£8.50 per ticket)

Saturday, November 1

Skate the night away in your best spooky costume. There will be both a family friendly and adult only session.

There will also be a great line up of family friendly theatre shows in Theatre at The Mill, The Courtyard Theatre and The Old Courthouse including:

Frank n Stein’s Teddy and Carnacki the Ghost Finder on Saturday, October 25, The Sanderson Sisters on Friday, October 31 and Sunday, November 2 and The Addams Family on Friday, November 14 and Saturday 15.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, said: “Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for families across our borough.

"This year, we are pleased to offer a packed programme of events that will entertain audiences of all ages. I encourage everyone to come along, get dressed up and enjoy the celebrations.”

