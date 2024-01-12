Register
Hansel & Gretel Preschool celebrate 30 years of preschool provision

Join us to celebrate on February 10, 2024 in the beautiful Magheramorne Estate.
By Sarah McMillanContributor
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:53 GMT
Updated 12th Jan 2024, 16:08 GMT
As we begin our 30th year of preschool provision in Glynn village, we are holding a Celebration Dance in Magheramorne Estate on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8pm.

We invite past, present and future parents and friends of Hansel & Gretel Preschool to join us at this fundraising social event.

Tickets available directly from Preschool (Glynn Village Hall).

