Hansel & Gretel Preschool celebrate 30 years of preschool provision
Join us to celebrate on February 10, 2024 in the beautiful Magheramorne Estate.
As we begin our 30th year of preschool provision in Glynn village, we are holding a Celebration Dance in Magheramorne Estate on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8pm.
We invite past, present and future parents and friends of Hansel & Gretel Preschool to join us at this fundraising social event.
Tickets available directly from Preschool (Glynn Village Hall).