Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds set to make waves

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Live Here Love Here’s Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds (HOHM) initiative, supported by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, has returned for a fourth year to highlight the urgent need to address the impact of marine pollution. This year 60 events running throughout August will focus on celebrating Northern Ireland’s much-loved blue spaces and the positive mental health benefits of engaging with coastal and inland waterways.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Live Here Love Here and Belfast Harbour, which is now in its fourth year of sponsorship of the initiative, are inviting individuals, businesses, schools, and communities across Northern Ireland to participate.

These events include snorkelling led by Oceanauts Diving at Greencastle Shore on August 7th, sea kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding led by Tollymore National Outdoor Centre at Newcastle Harbour on August 8th and 9th, a Tour & Talk at Belfast Wastewater Heritage Centre on August 10th and 21st, beginner beach yoga and natural art sessions at Browns Bay on August 28th and many more activities to reconnect with our precious blue spaces and their impact on our well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to a 2021 report by the Mental Health Foundation, 65 per cent of adults in the UK reported improved mental health after spending time near water. Yet, the health of these precious waterways is increasingly threatened by pollution, particularly marine litter.

Anna Green, Fern Keeney, Jenni Barkley, Orla McGrady and Lynda Surgenor

Building on success from previous years, Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds encourages everyone to explore, enjoy, and protect Northern Ireland’s coastal and inland waterways as Lynda Surgenor, Live Here Love Here Manager, highlights.

She said: “Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds has become a cornerstone of our efforts to inspire environmental stewardship and reconnect people with the natural beauty of our blue spaces across Northern Ireland. We are thrilled to bring it back for its fourth consecutive year.

"This campaign fosters a deeper connection to our waterways and their contribution to our overall well-being. As we face growing environmental challenges, each individual's role in protecting our waterways is increasingly critical. Joining Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds 2024 means actively contributing to a cleaner, healthier future for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year’s events, supported by Belfast Harbour, reflect our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that resonate with Northern Ireland’s communities. We aim to expand our impact with diverse and inclusive opportunities, uniting communities to cherish and protect Northern Ireland’s stunning blue spaces. Join us this August by attending events, volunteering, or spreading the word.”

This year’s campaign will also emphasise equality, diversity, and inclusion, ensuring that everyone can enjoy and benefit from Northern Ireland's coastal beauty. By partnering with health and social charities, as well as initiatives targeting underserved communities, Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds aims to broaden participation and make a meaningful impact on local communities.

Kyleigh Lough, Chief Executive at Mae Murray Foundation said: “Research demonstrates that spending time near water can significantly reduce stress levels and enhance mental well-being. Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds harnesses this power by inviting everyone, regardless of background or experience, to participate and experience firsthand the restorative effects of our coastal and inland waterways.

"From beach clean-ups and educational workshops on marine biodiversity to interactive exhibitions showcasing local conservation efforts, each aspect of this campaign is designed to inspire and empower participants who are passionate about safeguarding our oceans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to host a litter pick and fun day including Beach Art by Carla Hodgkins Art and Beach Art Resources, and African Drumming by Wilson Magwere at Groomsport Beach on August 3 and hope people will join us.”

Jenni Barkley, Community Engagement Manager at Belfast Harbour emphasised the critical role of Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds in nurturing both environmental stewardship and community well-being.

She said: “Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds aligns with Belfast Harbour’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and community engagement. We recognise the importance of protecting our marine ecosystems and promoting mental wellness and are proud to support initiatives like this that educate and inspire individuals to take positive action.

"Throughout the campaign, a diverse range of engaging activities is planned to cater to various interests and age groups. We are excited to enhance access to our coastal areas and encourage more people to enjoy and protect the region’s natural beauty.”

For more information about Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds 2024, including event details and registration, please visit liveherelovehere.org.