Help Santa get sporty with your creative designs

This Christmas, Santa is trading in his sleigh for some running shoes, and he needs your help. The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey has received a special message from Santa himself, and it turns out that even the jolly old man in red is getting fit and healthy this year. Santa is calling on YOU to design his brand-new sporty outfit.

We’re inviting all primary school children in the Borough to unleash their creativity and submit their most fun and imaginative designs. Whether it's a sleek tracksuit, colourful sports shorts, a stylish headband, or even some fun fitness gear, we want to see how you think Santa should look this festive season. Your design could be brought to life by a seamstress, with Santa proudly wearing it at the Council’s seven Christmas Light Switch On events.

The competition is open to all primary school aged children residing in the Borough. To submit your design, simply drop it off at Santa’s Post Box, located at either Mossley Mill or Antrim Civic Centre. Alternatively, you can upload your entry online at antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/santa-outfit. Be sure to submit your design by the deadline, which is Monday 21 October at 12noon.

There are three fabulous prizes up for grabs for the winning entries:

First Prize: £100 voucher, plus your design will be brought to life for Santa to wear at all the Christmas Light Switch On Events!

Second Prize: £50 voucher

Third Prize: £25 voucher

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly commented, “I can’t wait to see the fantastic ideas our young designers come up with. It’s going to be a lot of fun judging all the creative entries. I’m also encouraging everyone across the Borough to get active and step into the season by enjoying our beautiful parks and leisure centres.”

So, grab your pens, pencils, and imagination! Whether it’s a new look or a fun twist on Santa’s classic style, we want to see your vision. Let’s help Santa get fit this Christmas.

To enter the competition or for more details, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/santa-outfit