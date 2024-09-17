High spirits as Dunadry Hotel and Garden unveils new whiskey experience

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Dunadry Hotel and Gardens has enhanced its appeal to the visitor and corporate markets with the opening of The Cellar, a private venue to showcase and taste an extensive range of premium Irish whiskeys and fine wines.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new venture, which represents an investment of £100,000 by the McKeever Hotel Group, centres on the restoration of the Dunadry’s original working cellar. Once the site of an ancient fort, the historic building was developed into a paper mill, and then used to mill linen, before being transformed into a hotel in 1966.

Following five months of renovation, The Cellar blends tradition with a contemporary edge, providing a bespoke event space for both whiskey connoisseurs and those who want to expand their knowledge. Its curated collection includes top-tier labels, chosen for their exceptional quality and flavour, as well as a number of rare and limited cask finishes such as the Middleton Barry Crockett, named in honour of the former Master Distiller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to bringing a new dimension to the Dunadry’s hospitality and corporate offering, The Cellar is designed to appeal to its growing number of overseas visitors, particularly those travelling from the USA, Europe and Asia.

L-R: Eddie McKeever, Malachy McCollum and Bridgene McKeever

According to Eddie McKeever, Managing Director, McKeever Hotel Group, the decision to invest in the cellar experience reflects the growth in the Irish whiskey market: “Ireland has seen an explosion in terms of whiskey production over the last 10 years, with over 40 distilleries now exporting nearly €1bn of top-class products across the world each year.

“We wanted to be part of this revival and share in the widespread appreciation of our national spirit on our home turf. The renovation of The Cellar not only breathes new life into our historic building but also supports our local distilleries and artisan producers. The end result is an eclectic mix of the best Irish whiskeys with fine wines from the world’s top producers, all served in a charming yet sophisticated environment.

“Of course, it’s not just about the products and the setting. Our ‘we do more’ ethos equally applies to our Cellar experience, with staff fully trained to ensure they are knowledgeable across our entire ranges and equipped to deliver expert advice and service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malachy McCollum, Operations Manager, who is responsible for overseeing The Cellar and its team added: “Much of this project has been driven by the changing needs of our guests and visitors – from the seasoned whiskey enthusiasts to the curious newcomers - and also from our corporate clients. The Cellar caters for all, offering bespoke whiskey tasting experiences, while also showcasing the rich diversity, depth and quality inherent in Ireland’s vibrant whiskey sector.”

For more information please visit the Dunadry Hotel and Gardens website: https://www.dunadry.com/dining/the-cellar/