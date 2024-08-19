Historic Bramley apple planting marks return of Armagh Food and Cider Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The return of Armagh Food and Cider Weekend has been marked with a significant and symbolic event this year - which saw direct relations of those who introduced the Bramley apple to Armagh, plant a descendant of the original tree.

The planting which took place on August 16 was attended by Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, John Nicholson, a direct descendant of the pioneer who introduced the Bramley apple to the region in 1884, and Roger Merryweather a descendant of Henry Merryweather, the original Bramley supplier.

John Nicholson, owner of Crannagael House said: “This event not only celebrates our region’s rich agricultural heritage, which began 140 years ago with the introduction of sixty Bramley seedlings by my Great Grandfather Mr. Nicholson of Crannagael House, but also underscores the significance of the Bramley apple to our community.

"The historic planting is a vital step in continuing its legacy and it’s an honour to be here today and witness this return to our roots as we mark the beginning of a weekend dedicated to celebrating the exceptional food and drink of Orchard County. By further planting and nurturing these apples, we are investing in our agricultural future and celebrating our heritage.”

(L-R) Roger Merryweather, Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy and John Nicholson

The planting has been made possible through the Plant Pathology Dept. at Nottingham Trent University – who in the last few years have taken over the original Bramley Apple tree and through a process of leaf culture have produced seedling trees which are the exact replicas of the original tree.

This September, the award-winning Food and Cider Weekend returns to Armagh, promising a vibrant celebration of the region's world-famous produce. From Thursday, 5th to Sunday, 8th, this year's festival features over 50 events, each crafted to delight the senses and celebrate the Armagh Bramley Apple and other local treasures.

Crannagael House is a highlight of this year’s programme - hosting four events throughout the festival - the historic venue provides a unique opportunity to savour culinary creations. Among the standout events is the five-course Bramley Banquet, curated by Gareth Reid of 4 Vicars Catering. The often-sold-out event features locally sourced ingredients, including produce grown on the estate, and bespoke wine pairings for each course.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy said: “Our region is renowned for its outstanding food, quality ingredients, and world-class cider, and the annual Food and Cider Festival truly captures and celebrates the best of what Armagh has to offer. Being recognised as the region’s Best Food and Drink Experience in 2019 by Tourism NI is a testament to the unique and high-quality experience we provide.

"This event not only showcases our exceptional food and drink but also embodies the rich history and culture of Armagh, offering visitors an authentic taste of our heritage. We’re really looking forward to welcoming foodies, friends, and families to join us for a culinary adventure with events designed to cater to everyone’s tastes and interests."

Visitors can kickstart their weekend with the Orchard Paint and Sip event. No experience is necessary but aspiring artists can gain inspiration from the beautiful apple trees at Long Meadow Farm to create their own masterpiece, while sipping on local ciders making for a relaxing and inspiring experience. Additionally, on Friday evening attendees can join local tour guide Donna Fox for a Culinary Crawl through Armagh city. This guided tour will weave through the city’s best hospitality venues, offering top-class food and drinks with a local twist.

On Saturday morning the Food and Cider Fest brings the much-anticipated Brunch and Paws at the Park, a delightful event for dog owners and their furry friends. Following its sell-out success last year, this fun and relaxed brunch is the perfect way to kick off your weekend.

As evening falls, the region will come alive with vibrant outdoor foodie markets in both Armagh and Banbridge. These bustling markets will showcase the finest local flavours, artisan ciders, and apple juices, all set to the backdrop of live music, creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

Backed by award-winning Food Heartland local chefs, producers, and food experts, Armagh’s Food and Cider Weekend has firmly established itself as a cornerstone event in Northern Ireland’s food and harvest calendar. It’s a celebration not to be missed, offering a unique blend of history, culture, and outstanding cuisine.

For a full list of activities happening, to book your tickets and overnight accommodation specials, go to visitarmagh.com/foodandcider. This event is kindly supported with funding from the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.