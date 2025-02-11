Historic Rosse Drawings Exhibition launches at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy, Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon with Professor Michael Burton, Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

A remarkable exhibition of historic astronomical drawings, including sketches believed to have influenced Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, has opened at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium.

The exhibition showcases the renowned Rosse drawings—extraordinary depictions of spiral nebulae created in Birr, County Offaly, between 1845 and 1866 using the Great Telescope, the world’s largest at the time.

These sketches, drawn by the 3rd Earl of Rosse under challenging night-time conditions, mark a pivotal moment in astronomy, capturing cosmic structures before the age of astrophotography.

They offer a fascinating insight into the link between science and art, demonstrating how early astronomers not only explored the universe but also meticulously documented their discoveries through illustration.

The works in this exhibition are one of the earliest examples of the Astronomical Observatories of Ireland (AOI) partnership, which unites Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies - Dunsink Observatory, and the Birr Scientific and Heritage Foundation.

The initiative highlights Ireland’s historic leadership in astronomy and its continued contributions to science, heritage, and public engagement.

Speaking at the launch, Archbishop John McDowell, Chair of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Board of Governors, emphasised the significance of the drawings, “I am delighted to welcome stakeholders from across the partnership areas to the launch of the exhibition in Armagh, it is fitting that this represents the legacy of one of the earliest collaborations of three great scientists – William Hamilton, Director of Dunsink and renowned mathematician, Romney Robinson, Director of Armagh Observatory, astronomer and William Parsons, 3rd Earl of Rosse, the Engineer.

"I am pleased to see today’s modern partnership going from strength to strength since it was launched in June 2023 and importantly that an application to be considered as a UNESCO world heritage site is moving forward for consideration as a transboundary site including Ireland and Northern Ireland authorities.”

Alicia Clements, highlighted the artistic and technical brilliance of the drawings, "Imagine sketching from a wooden platform, 10 meters high, on freezing winter nights, using only a red lantern for light.

"These drawings are astounding in their precision. Even during conservation efforts, we marvelled at how they were achieved.”

The Rosse Drawings Exhibition runs at Armagh Planetarium from Friday, January 31 – Sunday, April 27.

Visitors can access the exhibition with general admission or as part of a Planetarium experience. For more information and ticket details, visit www.armagh.space/planetarium/show-prices.