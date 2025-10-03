Hollywood star Lucy Liu to help Belfast Film Festival celebrate its 25th year

Belfast Film Festival marks a major milestone this year as it celebrates its 25th anniversary and will welcome Hollywood star Lucy Liu to town to receive the festival’s prestigious Réalta Award for her exceptional and compassionate performance in Rosemead, directed by Eric Lin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Réalta Award honours actors and filmmakers who use their craft for the greater good. Liu will take part in an In Conversation event and there will also be a screening of Rosemead which Liu will introduce.

The festival opens with Die My Love, directed by Scottish auteur Lynne Ramsay and starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson. It is co-written by Ramsay with Enda Walsh and Alice Birch and with cinematography from Oscar nominated and Armagh native, Seamus McGarvey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What better way to close the festival than with the highly anticipated film, Saipan, from acclaimed Belfast based filmmakers Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa. Following the success of Good Vibrations (2012) and Ordinary Love (2019), the duo return with a comedy-drama, Saipan, which focuses on the explosive clash between Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane in the lead-up to the 2002 World Cup. Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke star as the larger-than-life figures at the heart of Irish football history.

Belfast Film Festival Programme Launch at the Queen's Film Theatre, (L-R) Michele Devlin, Belfast Film Festival, Rose Baker, Belfast Film Festival, Lisa Barros D'Sa, Writer and Director, Glenn Leyburn, Producer, Joan Parsons, Queen's University Belfast, Richard Williams, Northern Ireland Screen.

In addition to Lucy Liu, the festival will welcome a host of special guests.

Director Ben Wheatley (High Rise 2015, Sightseers 2012) will take part in a Q&A following the screening of his latest experimental film BULK, actor Barry Ward (That They May Face The Rising Sun 2023, Bad Sisters) stars in Helen’s Walsh’s On The Sea and will be in attendance and directors Mark Cousins and Charlie Shackleton are amongst many filmmakers who will be in attendance at the festival.

This year’s New Cinema section is a bumper edition featuring award-winning titles and rising international talent including Sirāt from visionary director Oliver Laxe, winner of the Jury Prize at Cannes 2025 and A Private Life in which Jodie Foster stars in a taut French-language mystery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nouvelle Vague directed by Richard Linklater is a love letter to the revolutionary magic of the French New Wave, reimagining the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless. If I Had Legs I’d Kick You directed by Mary Bronstein stars Rose Byrne, Conan O’Brien, Christian Slater and A$AP Rocky.

Lucy Liu

Two documentaries with local links feature in this year’s programme, Director Nuala O’Connor presents In Time: Dónal Lunny which captures the wealth of Lunny’s talent and influence, and Tomorrow’s Too Late, directed by Belfast’s own Terry Loane is a powerful documentary following British singer Dylan Holloway (formerly known as Lots Holloway) as he faces the deeply personal and professional challenges of gender transition.

As always, Belfast Film Festival will continue to celebrate the best of Irish cinema. Highlights include AONTAS, an exciting new Irish-language thriller from filmmakers Damian McCann and Sarah Gordon. Also featured is Underscore, a bold first feature and immersive art experience from director Hugh McGrory, starring Ian McElhinney (Derry Girls, Game of Thrones) and Jessica Reynolds (House Of Guiness, Kneecap).

NI Independents strand sees films from emerging talent including comedy drama Housejackers directed by Rian Lennon and romantic comedy with an original soundtrack, Love In Belfast directed by Gary Duffy, both films are set against the vibrant backdrop of Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Long Short Weekend continues to go from strength to strength and returns with over 30 short films from new and established filmmakers. The weekend will end at the John Hewitt where the winner of the coveted Belfast Film Festival Best Irish Short will be announced.

The festival will run from 30 October – 8 November in venues across the city including the QFT, The Avenue, Omniplex, Kennedy Centre, Black Box, Odeon and Cineworld. The programme is brimming with the best of new international, UK and Irish film and special guests and can be found at www.belfastfilmfestival.org

Belfast Film Festival is supported by Northern Ireland Screen through the Department for Communities, Belfast City Council, BFI/Film Hub NI, BFI (awarding National Lottery funding), Dormant Assets NI delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, and Yellowmoon Post Production, Hastings and Birra Moretti.

Speaking ahead of the festival launch, Michele Devlin, Chief Executive of Belfast Film Festival said: “Over the past 25 years the festival has become a vital meeting ground and a central showcase for filmmaking talent both international and homegrown. We have brought lesser seen stories to the city, been a catalyst for crucial conversations, and given space to voices too often unheard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we are beyond thrilled to welcome Hollywood icon Lucy Liu to Belfast, and look forward to hosting Ben Wheatley and Barry Ward amongst a host of special guests. This milestone edition marks both a celebration and a turning point, a time to appreciate our collective achievements and look to the next 25 years with renewed energy, purpose and excitement.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Screen said:

“This year, we are especially excited to see the much-anticipated Saipan, directed by Belfast-based filmmakers Glenn Leyburn and Lisa Barros D’Sa, selected as the Festival’s closing film. The programme is full of Northern Ireland’s creative talent including Irish language film AONTAS directed by Damian McCann, World Premiere of immersive AI Underscore, the first feature from director Hugh McGrory and Housejackers by Rian Lennon.

“Short films remain a key priority for Northern Ireland Screen, and we’re thrilled by the strength and diversity of this year’s short film programme, which features an exciting mix of acclaimed directors and fresh new talent.”