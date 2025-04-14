Holocaust talk marks VE Day anniversary in recently refurbished Killyleagh Library

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Killyleagh Library will host a powerful talk by former BBC producer, historian and author Noel Russell on Friday, May 9 from 1pm to 2pm to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day and the end of the Second World War.

Entitled The Saved and the Spurned: Northern Ireland, Vienna and the Holocaust, the event is part of a cross-community programme organised by Killyleagh Youth and Community Association. The talk will explore the legacy of the Holocaust and Northern Ireland’s connection to this significant period in history.

The event takes place in the newly refurbished Killyleagh Library, which reopened in October 2024 following major renovation works. The library now boasts a modern, accessible space with improved facilities for the local community.

Libraries NI hope the event will encourage new and returning visitors to explore the transformed library, which has been upgraded to the EnerPHit standard – making it one of the most energy-efficient libraries in Northern Ireland.

Former BBC producer, historian and author Noel Russell

Historian Noel Russell spoke of the event: "In August 1938, several hundred Jews in Nazi-occupied Vienna tried to escape using a Stormont scheme aimed at tackling chronic local unemployment. It offered financial support to employers who could create jobs. A small number were allowed in and opened factories, but the majority were rejected.

"More than 125 of these Jewish men, women and children were murdered in the Holocaust. This lecture describes what happened to those who came and those who could not come, and how local activists saved several refugees.

“Several hundred people were employed for decades in a Shrigley leather factory opened by Jewish exiles under the scheme, and hundreds of people were similarly employed in a Newtownards firm opened by an Austrian Jewish businessman, Alfred Neumann, who has been described as our own Oskar Schindler. County Down was at the heart of this project, which saved the lives of scores of Jews persecuted in Vienna.”

Sarah Sweeney, Killyleagh Branch Library Manager, said: "This talk offers a chance to reflect on a significant period in history and a perfect opportunity to experience the beautifully refurbished Killyleagh Library. We’re pleased to welcome Noel Russell and to support cross-community engagement in the local area. Everyone is encouraged to attend what promises to be an informative and thought-provoking event."

This event is free to attend and booking is advisable. To find out more or reserve a place contact Killyleagh Library on telephone 028 4482 8407, email [email protected] or call into the branch.