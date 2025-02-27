Home of St Patrick Festival comes to Banbridge!

The Home of St Patrick Festival is a week-long celebration of events, taking place from March 9th to March 17th, which will honour the life and legacy of the island’s patron saint with an exciting lineup of music, art, theatre, and cultural experiences that promise to captivate and inspire.

As part of the exciting Festival programme, Mohan’s Funfair comes to Solitude Park, Banbridge during St Patrick’s Festival weekend. Get ready for a weekend of fun, excitement and celebration suitable for all the family. Whether you are seeking an adrenaline rush on the rides or enjoy the lively atmosphere with your family, the funfair will offer all of that and more. Admission to the fun fair is free, with rides individually priced.

The funfair is open Saturday 15th from 12-10pm, Sunday 16th from 1-5pm and Monday 17th from 12-8pm. There will be a quiet hour from 12-1pm on Saturday 15 March with no music, and minimal lighting with no strobes.

For more information on the event and the wider Home of St Patrick Festival programme please see www.visitbanbridge.com