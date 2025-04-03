Hot Rods & Bangers at Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A five formula programme of top flight oval racing is planned at Tullyroan Oval near Dungannon on Saturday April 12. Topping the bill will be the National Hot Rods and Unlimited National Bangers, alongside Superstox, Lightning Rods and Ninja Karts.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Hot Rods

The 10th round of National Hot Rods World Series NI should see another packed grid of the fastest cars on the local tracks, with the racing set to be electrifying under the floodlights at Tullyroan. Dungannon's former World Champion Derek Martin will be keen to continue his winning form, having taken the win at the last meeting a fortnight ago. European Champion Adam Maxwell (Crumlin) and World Series NI Champion Shane Murray I(Ballymena) will also be in the mix in their Ginetta's, whilst double heat winner from the last outing, Garvagh's Johnny McCloy, will also be keen to grab the chequered flag once again.

Unlimited National Bangers

National Hot Rod star Derek Martin from Dungannon will be keen to continue his winning streak

The big Unlimited National Bangers always entertain, with smashes and crashes galore set to thrill the fans. Templepatrick's Gordy McKee was the star turn last time out and will be chasing more glory in the aptly named King of Krash event. Dublin's Stevo McGrath is always a contender, as will be Donemana's Leonard Dunn, whilst another Dublin driver, Steven Reynolds, is sure to entertain as he always does. The evening will finish with the last car moving Destruction Derby.

Support Action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open wheeled Superstox formula will serve up some more contact action, with Loughgall's Jamie McCann aiming to follow on from his win at the last meeting. Birches man Steven Haugh and Aughnacloy's Kyle Beattie will be keen to stop McCann and grab the win.

Ballymena's Conor Doherty was the Lightning Rods final winner last time out, but Irish Champion Ross Houston showed some great pace and will be keen to grab the glory this time around. World Cup holder Stuart Agnew (Magheralin) and Portadown duo Nigel jackson and Mark Corry will be keen to get in on the action too.

The 6-11 year old stars in the Ninja Karts complete the line up, with Jack Murphy the current form man alongside Jaxon Cairns and Tommy Johnston. Larne's Denver Bevan was the winner at the last meeting and will be keen to repeat that feat.

The first race leaves the grid at Tullyroan Oval (BT71 6NH) at 6.30pm.