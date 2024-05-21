If you’re barking mad about dogs, Bark Life is the event for you

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dogs Trust Ballymena Bark Life Event

Dogs Trust Ballymena staff are getting ready to host their first ever Bark Life event – a fun filled family day out for dog lovers and canine connoisseurs.

Bark Life will take place at Ballee Playing Fields, seven miles from Ballymena Rehoming Centre, on Saturday 6th July between 9.30am and 5pm. Entry is free.

At the doggy day out for the whole family you can enjoy:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Submit your story

Fun Dog Show – enter your pooch into the fun dog show where the categories will include best rescue, loveliest lady, best trick and golden oldies.

Dogs Trust Dog School classes – talk to Dog School staff and learn some new tricks with your canine companion.

Interactive activities including ‘Wheel of Pawtune’ - try your luck at spinning the wheel to win a prize; ‘Doggy Dash’ - attempt to win the fastest sprint with your pooch; and ‘Sniffari’ - an enrichment garden where your dog can use their amazing sense of smell to find treats.

Entertainment including our very own ‘Barkfast Show’ - a Dogs Trust take on a breakfast show, talking about the importance of enrichment and where any questions received on the day will be answered by Dogs Trust staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browse the stalls from local vendors including Unleashed Apparel, Murphy and Bailey, Graceful Goodies, Crumb and Beyond, Woofterton Tea Company and many more. There will be refreshments aplenty for both humans and dogs.

Kirsty Mark, Supporter Relations Officer at Dogs Trust Ballymena said: “We are so excited to announce our first ever Bark Life event which we are hosting in July. We are looking forward to welcoming the public to the event where you can learn more about Dogs Trust and our work in Northern Ireland and where you and your pooches can enjoy a ‘paw-some’ day out. We also, can’t wait to meet some previous residents adopted from Dogs Trust Ballymena as they enjoy a doggy themed day out with their forever families.”

Anyone interested in having a stall or donating a raffle prize for Bark Life please get in touch with Kirsty Mark on 028 2566 1007 or email [email protected]