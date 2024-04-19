Ireland’s first shooting range simulator opens in Belfast following £250,000 investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located within The Haymarket complex, the new venue will operate a state-of-the-art simulation shooting range. This is the first stage of a multi-million pound redevelopment plans to expand into vacant units along Royal Avenue. The blended hospitality and leisure venues will create a competitive socialising hub where guests can combine high-end drinks, pioneering leisure experiences, delicious food and live music rejuvenating the Belfast city centre night life scene.

Kate McNally, Managing Director of Haymarket Belfast, said: “The Armoury is the beginning of the exciting plans we have for the rejuvenation of the Royal Avenue complex. We believe that our investment will breathe life into the city centre cementing our commitment to presenting Belfast as a world-class tourist and leisure destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full venue can be hired with a variety of activity, food and drink packages available, or groups can book out a single shooting booth, making it the perfect venue for corporate outings, an alternative night with friends or a milestone celebration.