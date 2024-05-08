Irish Revival Convention coming to Mid-Ulster

Special prayer gatherings commence shortly in Stewartstown in preparation for the Irish Revival Convention due to take place in July.
By Wesley MitchellContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 13:49 BST
The Rev John Treese from Virginia, USA stated: “We are delighted to hear there is earnest expectation and faith from local Christians of God’s moving during these Revival Meetings in July.

"Ireland’s greatest need is for a genuine move of the Holy Ghost to sweep many tens of thousands of souls into God’s Kingdom. God is able to do abundantly above all that we ask or think (Ephesians 3:20) if God’s people pray.

"Starting at 8.30pm on Saturday, May 25 and Saturday, June 22, special prayer gatherings will take place at ‘The Shed’, at the premises of Kelso Garden Machinery on the Sherrigrim Road about a mile outside Stewartstown.

Rev John and Annette Treese.Rev John and Annette Treese.
"Local pastors will share their burden for Revival, and we encourage Christians from all backgrounds to join with us at ‘The Shed’ to pray. On Saturday, July 6 a day of prayer and fasting will be held at ‘The Shed’ culminating in an evening Revival Service at 8.30pm."

Further information on the prayer gatherings and Revival Convention can be obtained on 07469 524 907 or email [email protected]

