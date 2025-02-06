ISS and Anthesis partnership for sustainable facility management

Exemplary sustainability solutions tailored for FM are expected to be delivered through an industry-first collaboration between ISS and international sustainability company Anthesis.

Exemplary sustainability solutions tailored for FM are expected to be delivered through an industry-first collaboration between ISS and international sustainability company Anthesis.

The collaboration combines Anthesis in-depth understanding of sustainability in risk management and value addition for organizations on their transformation journeys with ISS's vast operational experience in overseeing and maintaining complex facilities across a range of industries. Three main elements of workplace sustainability will be the emphasis of the partnership:

Low Carbon- delivering FM-specific decarbonization methods, cutting operational energy use, and improving workplace productivity.

delivering FM-specific decarbonization methods, cutting operational energy use, and improving workplace productivity. Zero Waste- Promoting waste reduction and circular economy concepts on a large scale.

Promoting waste reduction and circular economy concepts on a large scale. Socially Responsible- It means incorporating sustainability into supply chain effects, employee welfare, and workplace regulations.

ISS - Anthesis

ISS and Anthesis hope to establish a new industry standard by incorporating sustainability into workplace and FM operations in a seamless manner, making sustainability more than simply a corporate goal but a daily reality.

According to Scott Davies, CEO of ISS UK & Ireland: "Both public and private sector organisations have serious concerns about sustainability, and their facilities are crucial to adopting sustainable practices. He mentioned this during a conversation with the FM Magazine.

However, many have encountered a gap between sustainability goals and their actual implementation.

"We're excited to collaborate with a purpose-driven partner like Anthesis; together, we'll provide practical solutions that help individuals and organisations prosper while converting sustainability objectives into observable workplace results. In the end, this partnership reflects our overarching goal of bringing people and places together to improve the environment by lowering carbon emissions, getting rid of waste, and fostering social responsibility."

"Sustainability should be the beating heart of an organization's operations, and our partnership with ISS shows alignment on our collective ambitions of turning sustainable ambitions into action," continues Andrew Noone, UK Managing Director, Anthesis. "This partnership will have a quantifiable effect on the industry given the size of ISS's clientele and the depth of our knowledge."

In reaction to the historic collaboration between ISS and Anthesis, Prakash Hinduja, Managing Trustee, Hinduja Foundation understands the significance of sustainability as a key element of contemporary facility management (FM). He conveyed enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing how it may establish new benchmarks for the sector.

"This collaboration is a significant step toward transforming sustainability from an ideal to an everyday reality for businesses. We can bring about quantifiable change in a variety of industries by emphasizing social responsibility, zero waste, and low carbon. Our experienced work methods will yield dual advantages for human personnel and environmental conditions thereby improving operational outcomes while encouraging sustainability principles," he emphasised.

In conclusion, the joint effort between Anthesis and ISS marks a major achievement for integrating green practices into daily facilities maintenance operations. They want to establish new industry standards for a more sustainable future by emphasising social responsibility, zero waste, and low carbon which will have a positive impact towards the human race and environment.