James Martin calls on communities to ‘Connect’ During Good Relations Week 2025

Oscar, BAFTA and IFTA award-winning actor James Martin MBE is calling on individuals, organisations, and communities across the region to come together and ‘Connect’ for Good Relations Week, which takes place from Monday, October 13 to Sunday, October 19.

The week will feature a dynamic programme of more than 200 cross-community and multicultural events across all 11 local council areas, embracing the 2025 theme of ‘Connect – People, Planet, Prosperity’ and working towards the overarching goal of shaping a more peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future for everyone.

This week-long celebration will shine a spotlight on the work of individuals and organisations using connection and collaboration to break down barriers, strengthen community relations, and address key societal challenges including sectarianism, racism, inequality, mental health, poverty, and education.

As the ambassador for Good Relations Week 2025, JamesMartin MBE is encouraging as many people as possible to consider attending an event throughout the week.

Pictured alongside Martin McDonald, Chair of Community Relations Council and James Martin MBE at Shankill Shared Womens Centre is (L-R) Jane Gribben, Volunteer Now, Ciaran McCallan, Education Authority , Stephanie O’Rourke, Springboard Opportunities, Chirs Kane, Head of Good Relations Outcomes Branch TEO, Greta Gurklyte, Disability Action, Jahswill Emmanuel, Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI, NILGA President Cllr Billy Webb.

He said: “I’m proud to support Good Relations Week 2025 and champion this year’s important theme: Connect. Wonderful things happen when we come together – from person to person, community to community.

“That’s how we build stronger, more inclusive communities. There are so many fantastic events happening during Good Relations Week, and I encourage everyone to check the event listings and take part. I’d love to see as many people as possible getting involved this year. Let’s come together, participate, and make a real difference.”

The programme of events will include workshops, exhibitions, storytelling, theatre, musical performances, discussions, and cultural showcases. These activities will address key societal challenges such as sectarianism, racism, and inequality, as well as broader issues like health and wellbeing, poverty, and education – all while channelling this year’s theme: Connect.

Highlights include a region-wide programme from Libraries NI, encouraging connection through crafts, storytelling, and the arts, with a collaboration with ArtsEkta to deliver music and dance performances in local libraries. Ards and North Down Council will host a theatre production of Gone Fishing at Queen's Hall, Newtownards.

Other events include Dance Around the World sessions organised by Lorag, and Small Worlds Café Workshops from Fermanagh and Omagh Council, providing safe spaces to learn about the lived experiences of others from around the world. These are just a few of the many events taking place across the region, offering a broad range of activities suitable for all ages.

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, said: “The 2025 theme for Good Relations Week – ‘Connect’ – recognises that lasting peace and progress are built on three pillars: People, Planet, and Prosperity. By prioritising people, we cultivate welcoming and inclusive communities; by caring for our planet, we ensure a sustainable future; and by driving prosperity, we create opportunities and security for all.

“This week is an important opportunity to come together, celebrate our diversity, and address the challenges that affect our local communities.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all individuals and groups for their dedication in delivering this year’s programme, and for the positive, lasting impact they make in our communities every day.”

Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, added:

“The 2025 programme of events is outstanding. The commitment and creativity demonstrated by local groups and individuals is truly commendable. I encourage everyone to explore the event listings on the Good Relations Week website and take part. It’s a chance not only to connect, but also to contribute to lasting, positive change in our communities.”

Good Relations Week is supported by The Executive Office and plays a key role in delivering the objectives of the Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC) Strategy.

The Community Relations Council is now encouraging everyone to attend an event during Good Relations Week and to view the full programme at: www.goodrelationsweek.com