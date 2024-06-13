Job fair at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim

By Ashleigh ErwinContributor
Published 13th Jun 2024, 09:25 BST
The Junction will host a job fair at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim in partnership with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and the Department for Communities on Saturday, June 29 from 11am to 4pm.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “This event is an excellent chance for our residents to connect directly with local employers and learn about available roles and career pathways.

"Various support organisations will also be present to offer assistance with CV development and interview preparation techniques. I encourage anyone seeking employment, considering a career change, or needing support with employability to attend.”

There will be a range of industries represented including manufacturing, healthcare & retail and residents can learn what skills, experience or qualifications employers are looking for.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Neil Kelly, Jobs and Benefits Office and J1 Management

If you are unable to attend the Jobs Fair, make sure you check out the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs Facebook page which can be found at www.facebook.com/ANBoroughJobs.

The Facebook page details many of the jobs that are available across the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey or for specific queries regarding employability and support [email protected].

