Job fair at The Junction Retail and Leisure Park, Antrim
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “This event is an excellent chance for our residents to connect directly with local employers and learn about available roles and career pathways.
"Various support organisations will also be present to offer assistance with CV development and interview preparation techniques. I encourage anyone seeking employment, considering a career change, or needing support with employability to attend.”
There will be a range of industries represented including manufacturing, healthcare & retail and residents can learn what skills, experience or qualifications employers are looking for.
If you are unable to attend the Jobs Fair, make sure you check out the Antrim and Newtownabbey Jobs Facebook page which can be found at www.facebook.com/ANBoroughJobs.
The Facebook page details many of the jobs that are available across the Borough of Antrim and Newtownabbey or for specific queries regarding employability and support [email protected].