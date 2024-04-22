Joke's on Nortel with night of comedy talent
A night of laughs from the best in local comedy talent is taking place in The Standard Club at Nortel, Monkstown, on Saturday (April 27).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Compere for the night is Dave Elliott, host of the popular ‘Sly Guy’ podcast and recent guest on The Blame Game.
Laughs are also guaranteed from Jordan Robinson, Pete Griffin, Talal Jomar and Jack Magee.
This is sure to be a great night out. Tickets are £18 (+ booking fee) at www.ticketsource.co.uk & search ‘Ballyclare Comrades Ladies’ OR pay at the door.
Doors open 7pm, gig starts 8pm, with all proceeds in support of the Ballyclare Comrades u19s team trip to the USA Cup in Minnesota in July 2024.