Journey into Silence - Free music and meditation concert

A free bespoke event starts at 2pm in the Main Hall of the Guildhall, Derry/ Londonderry Saturday 24th August.

The main artist is the award-winning actor, singer and sahaja yoga master Tim Bruce, who will be taking the audience through a journey of enlightenment.

Tim Bruce and accompanying musicians will be performing ancient sacred music that vibrates thechakras. This will take you into a natural state of meditation where you will immediately start to feel the benefits.

There will also be a guided meditation where you will experience your self-realisation through the awakening of your inner innate energy (kundalini)and opening of your sahasrara chakra.

Those attending should effortlessly achieve a genuine state of enlightened meditation (Yoga), which can be experienced by all. It is quite effortless, spontaneousand life changing.

Meditation is a state where we are completely thoughtless. It is a profound deep state of inner silence and joy, where we experience our true self, free from anxieties and worries. It is not something we do, but a state we reach, known as thoughtless awareness. This is easily achieved through Sahaja Yoga meditation.

Sahaja Yoga is a simple unique method of meditation based on the experience of Self-realisation through Kundalini Awakening by which we automatically get into meditation. Also, it takes us to a higher state of awareness (Yoga). Yoga is a Sanskrit word which means union, to join, to integrate, or to harness. We achieve this state which empowers us to manifest our inner potential physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.

Sahaja Yoga was founded in 1970 by HH Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi.

“It is everyone’s right to achieve this state of one’s evolution and everything necessary is already inbuilt”.

Sahaja Yoga is practised throughout the world regardless of religious belief.

Practice of Sahaja Yoga Meditation restores balance and a sense of well-being. It improves our self-esteem. revitalizes energy, restores optimism, peace and contentment. We develop the ability to self-regulate our attention and focus on the present moment with curiosity, openness and acceptance.