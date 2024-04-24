Just A Chat Community Celebration
To celebrate Just A Chats 2nd birthday, we are having a kids football tournament and Family Funday this Sunday 28th April @ Glenavons FC. Tournament is an under 11 team tournament 9:30-12:30 followed by a Funday from 1-3pm
There will be special guests Sam Madden football freestyler and Black Paddy for our Funday followed by lots of activities and fun for the whole family.
Food
Coffee
Ice cream
Face painters
Balloon modellers
Exotic zoo
Bouncy castles
Football darts
Football performances by Sam Madden Football Freestyler
Raffle
Giveaways
We have planned a big day to show our community our thanks for all the support over the past 2 years.
We would like to thank our local business sponsors J300 Nutrition, Friendly Faces, MC Millen Driver Training & DMD Music School that have helped us get today organised along with all the businesses that donated items for the kids and raffle throughout the day. Without local business support we wouldn't be able to do any of this.
Our charity offers a various number of services to the community such as Workshops, events, Advice, Support, Men and women's groups and much more.
We aim to break the stigma that surrounds Mental Health in our community by raising awareness of the support that is available to everyone.