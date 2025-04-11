Just A Chat mental health community event
Just A Chat have teamed up with Tesco for a community event for all the family. Featuring a 5 a side football tournament including Tesco teams from all over NI.
As well as this there will be fun for all the family featuring Magicians, Petting Zoo, Ice cream, Youth Club Facilities, Crepes , Burgers and a huge Easter raffle (top prize 2x tickets to oasis!)
This Sunday April 13 at Craigavon City Football Club 9.30am-2pm
We aim to get the community together to tackle the stigma surrounding Mental Health with information tables on advice and support in the area.