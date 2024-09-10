Knit for a cause: Spread warmth with winter woollies

Winter Woollies is back for 2024 and residents of Antrim and Newtownabbey are being invited to knit or crochet warm items for those in need. Organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, this heart-warming initiative aims to bring comfort to those most vulnerable, from newborns to the elderly, spreading warmth and kindness throughout the Borough.

In 2023, the Winter Woollies initiative was a great success, collecting 1,184 handmade items. These were distributed by partner organisations supporting vulnerable people throughout the community.

You can get involved in a variety of ways:

1. Donate Handmade Warm Items: Donations for Winter Woollies will be accepted from 16 September to 14 November 2024. You can contribute handmade items like hats, scarves, gloves and blankets by dropping them off at designated donation bins at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre.

2. Join a Local Group: Join one of the many local Knit and Natter groups around Antrim and Newtownabbey. These groups are a wonderful way to learn a new skill, meet new people, and contribute to the community. To find a group near you, visit www.librariesni.org.uk.

3. Start Your Own Knitting/Crocheting Group: Whether at home, in your local community centre, or workplace, starting a knitting or crocheting group is a great way to foster community spirit, enhance employee wellbeing and create a positive impact.

4. Send Messages of Hope and Kindness: Schools, community groups and families are encouraged to get involved by sending messages of hope, kindness and positivity to accompany the warm items. Let's share the warmth this winter!

Earlier this year, from 1 July until 30 August 2024, the Council held a ‘Wool Drive’, gathering donations of usable wool and gently used knitting or crocheting tools at Mossley Mill and Antrim Civic Centre. These materials are currently available for anyone who wants to participate in Winter Woollies but lacks the necessary supplies.

Mayor, Cllr Neil Kelly and Community Wellbeing Officer, Mikayla Cartwright relaunch Winter Woollies

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly welcomes the return of the scheme saying, “By knitting or crocheting for this cause, our residents are not only creating items that provide warmth and comfort to those in need, but they are also nurturing their own mental health. Engaging in creative activities like these has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, and when done together in groups, it fosters connection and reduces social isolation.

“The Council is hopeful that with the community's continued support, we can make an even greater impact in 2024, spreading even more warmth and kindness throughout our Borough.”

If your organisation could benefit from Winter Woollies donations or if you would like to contribute to the initiative, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/winter-woollies