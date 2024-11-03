Larne Drama Circle says ‘Thank You, Mr Dickens!’

Larne Drama Circle will return to the McNeill Theatre, Larne Leisure Centre from November 20-24 at 7:30pm with the light-hearted and highly entertaining comedy - ‘Thank You Mister Dickens!’ by Jane Hilliard.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s Christmas Eve and the ladies of a down-at-heel London bordello are not looking forward to the festive season. Business is slow, they are behind with their rent, have no coal for the fire, no food, and they have run out of gin!

‘House of Comfort’ owner, Edna (Dawn Crawford) has invited Sadie (Alison Wylie), a damsel in distress, into their midst. The ‘poor little rich girl’ is treated very sympathetically by the somewhat downtrodden Mary (Geraldine Scott- Heyes) but sparks soon fly between her and the feisty Clarry (Rosie Williams).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matters only get worse! Ma Frinton (Alison McCubbin), their tyrant of a landlady, turns up looking to collect her rent but the coffers are empty. Mr Hope (Jonathan Temples), a regular customer, brings his own problems. He’s been beaten up by two renowned thugs Grubber (Fred Gales) and Jake (Owen Sloan) after chatting up the barmaid in the local public house - unfortunately for him, she turned out to be the landlord’s wife!

Beaufort and Mr Dickens

The arrival of Charles Dickens (Melvyn Goldberger) and his friend Sir William Beaufort (Evan Morrow) appears to offer them some hope. Mr Dickens is not there to sample the ladies’ delights but has brought with him a purse of gold coins to exchange for some inspiration for his new novel.

Naturally, where money is involved, the ladies are happy to provide as much information as he wants - using all their imagination and a lot of over- exaggeration!

Could he be the answer to their prayers? Not before family secrets have been exposed and true identities revealed with hilarious consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Mr Hope be rescued? Will Ma Frinton get her rent? Will Mr Dickens leave with a best seller and do the ladies get the Christmas they have dreamed of?

Cast and Crew in rehearsal for LDC's 'Thank You, Mr Dickens'

You’ll just have to go along and see!

Tickets (£10, Cash only please) are on sale from our Box Office at Larne Leisure Centre on Wednesday 13th, Friday 15th & Saturday 16th November 10am - 12noon & 2pm - 4pm and pre-performance Wednesday 20th, Thursday 21st & Friday 22nd November from 6:30pm.